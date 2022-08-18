New Wastewater Treatment Facility for SE Manitoba

Four communities in southeastern Manitoba will benefit from a new wastewater treatment facility after a funding commitment from the provincial and federal governments.

More than $39 million between the two levels of government will create the Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) wastewater treatment facility and conveyance system.

The facility will serve the communities of Niverville, Taché, Hanover and Ritchot. It will result in increased capacity to treat and manage wastewater and stormwater, improve the environmental stewardship of the region and encourage further economic growth.

Ottawa is contributing more than $21.6 million towards the project, while Manitoba’s share is more than $18 million.

“Niverville is one of the fastest growing communities in Manitoba. This project will allow the growth to continue in the rural municipalities of Hanover, Taché and Ritchot and all of southeast Manitoba, while safeguarding the environment,” said Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Reg Helwer.