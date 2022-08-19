Winnipeg Men Charged After Cocaine Seizure at Border

Two Winnipeg men have been charged after a drug bust at the Windsor, Ontario port of entry.

RCMP say the men entered Canada from the U.S. in a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge on August 1 and were referred for a secondary examination.

During the inspection, Canada Border Services Agency officers found a duffle bag containing 28 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 60 lbs., in the truck’s cab.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested and turned over to RCMP.

Narinder Singh, 50, and Harpreet Singh, 31, both of Winnipeg, have been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They will appear in court on September 19 in Windsor.