Police Seize Cocaine from Luggage at Winnipeg Airport

Luggage screeners at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport discovered cocaine in a suitcase early Thursday morning.

Airport officials notified RCMP about possible drugs in a piece of luggage at around 5:20 a.m., which officers confirmed was a brick of cocaine weighing approximately 2.5 lbs.

Police identified a man in the departure areas and placed him under arrest.

Gulled Hussein, 25, from Saskatoon, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He also faces charges of obstruction and identity fraud for presenting a fake ID to police.

Hussein was destined for Toronto but remains in custody in Winnipeg. He appeared in court on Friday.