Manitoba RCMP Open New Norway House Detachment

Manitoba RCMP have opened a new detachment in Norway House.

The detachment, which officially opened Thursday, replaces the former building that was built in 1973.

“This project really epitomizes what the RCMP continues to strive for — community engagement and consultation when it comes to our presence in the community,” says Superintendent Ryan Mitchell, officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP’s North District.

“In the lobby, there are graphics along the walls that depict the Seven Sacred Teachings. These teachings align very closely with the RCMP’s core values, and serves as a reminder to us on a daily basis on how we want to lead and serve our community.”

The building is a modular construction of 16 units that were completed in Vonda, Saskatchewan before bring transported to Norway House.

The new detachment is double the size of its former home at 9,246 square feet. It features a larger exhibit room, secure bay, garage bay, file storage, police equipment room, and a significant backup power generator.

The total cost of the project, which took nearly two years to complete, is approximately $18.1 million.