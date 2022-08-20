Goldeyes Acquire All-Star Pitcher Paul Schwendel

The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired right-handed pitcher Paul Schwendel from the Chicago Dogs on Saturday.

Schwendel arrives in exchange for a player to be named later.

The New Jersey native, who was selected to the American Association East Division All-Star Team in July, struck out 25 and walked 16 in 25.1 innings pitched.

Schwendel was 1-3 with five saves and a 5.33 ERA in 22 relief appearances for the Dogs.

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, August 29 when they host the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park.