Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found deceased in an apartment in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue on Monday.

Officers responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. and the woman was transported to hospital.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).