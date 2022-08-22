Construction Begins on New Renal Unit in Steinbach

Construction is underway on a new renal unit at Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach.

The province on Monday announced the first phase of a $32 million capital project to significantly expand the site and improve treatment for patients.

“Ensuring Bethesda Regional Health Centre can meet the needs of a growing population well into the future is vitally important for both the people who call this city and surrounding area home as well as for the health region as a whole,” said Jane Curtis, CEO, Southern Health-Santé Sud.

“We are thrilled to see construction begin on a project that will support more care closer to home for the people who live in or near the city of Steinbach, with expanded acute-care inpatient capacity and the establishment of renal services.”

Once complete, the unit will house 15 additional acute-care medicine beds and eight surgical beds, pharmacy upgrades to support the delivery of chemotherapy services and investments in palliative and end-of-life care, chronic and cardiopulmonary disease and women’s health.

The province says there are currently 23 hemodialysis patients living in Manitoba’s southeast catchment area who could benefit from the new, six-station unit for dialysis treatment.

“Providing kidney dialysis services in Steinbach will significantly improve quality of life for patients receiving this life-saving treatment,” said Dr. Mauro Verrelli, medical director, Manitoba Renal Program.

“It will eliminate their need to travel to other cities multiple times per week to receive dialysis, saving them time and energy, and keep them close to the network of family and friends they rely upon for support.”