Winnipeg Wine Festival Returning in September

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Wine Festival, an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Manitoba, is about to make its return after a two-year pause.

Owing to the pandemic, the festival is finally able to hold a traditional wine-tasing event featuring 100 wineries from 12 countries between September 17-24.

More than 6,000 people are expected to attend the public tasting sessions on Friday, September 23 (7-10 p.m.) and Saturday, September 24 (1-4 p.m.).

The Inspire Gala Dinner and Auction will be held on opening night at the RBC Convention Centre.

“From WineDown events to public tastings, the festival offers something for everyone and is a great way to discover your new favourite wine,” said Paul Rogers, manager of programming & experiences for presenting sponsor Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

“More importantly, it assists Special Olympics athletes in reaching their fullest potential while pursuing their athletic goals.”

Tickets for the 20th annual Winnipeg Wine Festival are available online or at Manitoba Liquor Marts.

All public tastings will be held at the RBC Convention Centre. WineDown events will take place throughout the week at a variety of locations across the city.