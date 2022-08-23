Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Westman

Alcohol is believed to have played a role in a fatal two-vehicle crash just east of Angusville, Manitoba last Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 45 and Road 151 W at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say a westbound vehicle attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Road 151 W when it was struck by an eastbound pickup truck, being driven by a 54-year-old man from the RM of Mossey River.

The 24-year-old Long Plain First Nation man driving the first vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His 22-year-old female passenger, from Waywayseecappo First Nation, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The man driving the pickup truck, along with his female passenger, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.