Canada to Create Team to Counter Russian Disinformation: Trudeau

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda.

Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government says those sanctioned today include several Russian federal governors and regional leaders as well as their family members.

The prime minister announced the new measures during a special meeting this morning involving leaders from dozens of countries supporting Ukraine.

Trudeau appeared via videolink from Toronto where he is hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also pledged more assistance to Ukraine.

Trudeau and Scholz also blamed Russia for escalating food prices around the world, countering Moscow’s claims that western sanctions are responsible for the increases.