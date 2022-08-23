RCMP Recover $15K in Stolen Cigarettes from Manitoba Store

Manitoba RCMP have recovered $15,000 in stolen cigarettes after a break-in at a store in Manitou last week.

Officers responded to the Main Street business the morning of August 18 for a report of a break-in and theft that occurred sometime overnight.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen, along with fireworks and approximately $15,000 in cigarettes. The suspects also caused damage to the building and its contents before fleeing.

Elmer Beaulieu, 25, from Manitou, was arrested later that day and has been charged with multiple offences. A search of his vehicle led to the recovery of the stolen property, police say.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on break-in charges and will appear in court on December 8 in Morden.

RCMP continue to investigate.