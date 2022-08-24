Sections of Highway 75 Receiving $61M Upgrade

The Manitoba government is spending $61 million to restore portions of Highway 75 between Morris to Ste. Agathe.

Deteriorating pavement from the late 1980s and 1990s has made for a bumpy ride for motorists in both northbound and southbound directions in recent years.

“Road safety is a priority for the MTA and investments such as the one announced today will improve safety for everyone travelling this route,” said Aaron Dolyniuk, executive director, Manitoba Trucking Association, in reaction to the news.

“Furthermore, this investment in Manitoba’s main north-south trade route will allow our industry members to remain internationally competitive by providing a reliable, efficient goods-transportation network.”

Work will include 27.7 kilometres of pavement surface reconstruction, as well as shoulder, drainage and intersection improvements.

The project will be divided into two components that will be tendered separately:

Concrete reconstruction of the southbound lanes of PTH 75 from PTH 23 to PR 205, at an estimated cost of $29 million

Concrete reconstruction of the southbound lanes of PTH 75 from PR 205 to PR 305, at an estimated cost of $32.8 million

The province plans to advertise tenders for the two projects in the spring of 2023. Both projects are expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.