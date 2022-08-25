MPI Opening Driver Tests on Sundays Amid High Demand

WINNIPEG — Sunday won’t be a day of rest for Manitoba Public Insurance.

The Crown corporation will soon open up driver testing on Sundays to deal with an increase in demand for Class 5 road tests.

Starting September 11, road tests will be offered Sundays at the Bison Drive Service Centre and the Gateway Road Service Centre from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Customers can begin booking their appointments online starting Wednesday, August 31.

“We recognize the need for more Class 5 road tests,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president and chief customer officer. “Our long treacherous winter filled with numerous road closures and appointment cancellations, coupled with backlog from COVID-19 has fueled the longer wait-times for testing”

MPI says they’re also hiring up to 20 new examiners to add additional capacity, offer paid overtime to employees to work on days off, and provide overtime hours to rural driver testers to work in Winnipeg on days off.

MPI expects to increase the current testing capacity by 50 percent in the coming months due to the measures being implemented.