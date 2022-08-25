Maple Grove Dog Park to See New Shelter, Pathway

WINNIPEG — The city is investing $130,000 in improvements to a popular dog park in the south end of the city.

Maple Grove Dog Park on Frobisher Road will receive a new solar-lit shelter to allow pet owners to clean their dogs before leaving the off-leash park area.

The park, located just north of the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and the Perimeter Highway, will also see a new pathway leading to the parking lot to increase safety by having levelled surfaces.

Construction of the new pet shelter is expected to begin next spring.

“As a regular user of this park, I am glad to support enhancements that will bring more and more dog owners and their pets to the area,” said St. Norbert-Seine River Councillor Markus Chambers.

“I am extremely happy to have worked with the Maple Grove Park Dog Owners Association (MGPDOA) Board and my council colleague Janice Lukes to realize this new structure and walking path.”

Funding for the dog park improvements is coming from the city’s land dedication reserve funds.