Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Manitoba Highway

One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash in western Manitoba.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision at around 10 a.m. on Road 65N, two kilometres west of Provincial Road 270, in the RM of Elton.

Police say the motorcycle was carrying two people and travelling eastbound on Road 65N when it lost control and rolled onto its side. Road conditions at the time were wet from recent rain and police say that played a factor in the crash.

The 73-year-old man driving the motorcycle was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious but non-life-threaten injuries. A 79-year-old woman, who was riding as a passenger, was transported to hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

Both occupants were from Toronto and were wearing helmets.

Blue Hills RCMP continue to investigate.