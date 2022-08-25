Teen Charged, Arrest Warrant Issued in Point Douglas Homicide

WINNIPEG — A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the death of Danielle Ballantyne, who was found dead in a Point Douglas apartment on Monday.

The teen has also been charged with two separate assaults in the 600 and 800 blocks of Main Street on the same day.

Ballantyne, 36, was found deceased in an apartment in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue at around 7 a.m. Monday.

The youth has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

A Canada-Wide warrant for second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault has been issued for a second male youth.

Winnipeg police say they are collaborating with community organizations supporting families of MMIWG2S+ persons to provide a trauma-informed and culturally safe support network for Ballantyne’s family.

Anyone with information on the homicide or assaults is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).