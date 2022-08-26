CentrePort Leader Departing for Role with PrairiesCan

WINNIPEG — The founding president and CEO of North America’s largest inland port is departing the organization.

Diane Gray will leave her role as the head of CentrePort Canada Inc. on October 21.

During her time leading CentrePort since 2009, Gray oversaw the creation of a master plan and strategy for the port, including its recent announcement of the future CentrePort Canada Rail Park.

“CentrePort’s success would not have been possible without the hard work of the incredible team members that have worked to bring this vision to life over the last thirteen years,” Gray said in a statement.

“I am also grateful for the support this project has garnered over the years within the community. The progress that we have made to date is a direct result of the commitment of the board of directors, all levels of government, stakeholders and our dedicated partners.”

CentrePort’s board of directors will undertake the search for a new president and CEO in the coming weeks.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Gray will become the president of Prairies Economic Development Canada, effective October 31.