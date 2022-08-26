Home » News » Manitoba Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

Manitoba Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022 4:07 PM | News


Monkeypox Vaccine

Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine for pre-exposure prophylaxis.

The eligibility for those able to receive the vaccine takes effect Monday, August 29 and includes:

  • Cisgender, transgender or two-spirit people who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community and who meet at least one of the following criteria
  • Have received a diagnosis of a sexually transmitted infection in the past six months (previously, was a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis in the past two months)
  • Have had two or more sexual partners in the last 90 days (previously, was in the past 21 days);
  • Have had anonymous sex in the past 90 days (e.g. using apps, online sites, formal/informal gatherings) or are planning to (previously, was in the past 21 days);
  • Have attended locations for sexual contact (e.g. bath houses or sex clubs) or are planning to;
  • Engaged in sex work or plan to, as a worker or client; or
  • Any sexual contacts of the individuals described above (new).

Newly eligible individuals will be able to begin booking vaccination appointments at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Manitoba has reported one confirmed case of monkeypox to date.


