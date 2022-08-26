Province Investing $1.1M into Manitoba Parks Projects

The Manitoba government is spending $1.1 million that will support 64 improvement projects in provincial parks.

Birds Hill Park will see accessibility enhancements, such as building an accessible path to the washrooms at the West Beach and paving the Bur Oak parking lot.

In Whiteshell Provincial Park, accessibility projects include the addition of eight new accessible campsites along with upgrades to 17 existing accessible campsites and the installation of 10 new accessible button door openers on public buildings such as camp offices, washrooms and shower facilities. Three accessible campsites will also be added at Grand Beach Provincial Park.

Other improvements include upgrades to yurts at various locations including Asessippi, Camp Morton, Stephenfield and Spruce Woods provincial parks.

In Nopiming Provincial Park, improvements will be made to picnic tables and campfire pits at backcountry canoe route sites along the Bird River, Seagrim’s Chain and the Rabbit River.

Several boat launches in the northwest region will see improvements, including Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake and Grass River.

At Hecla/Grindstone Provincial Park, projects include adding a viewing telescope and minor maintenance to the walkway through the marsh along with trail signage improvements and the addition of a new amphitheatre for interpretive programs. Renovations will also be made to the Hecla Village fish museum.

The province says funds will also support conservation and biodiversity enhancement projects including prairie management initiatives at Spruce Woods and Beaudry provincial parks.