Two RCMP Officers Assaulted While Responding to Collision Call

Two Steinbach RCMP officers were assaulted by a belligerent suspect while responding to a supposed vehicle collision involving a deer.

Police were called to Provincial Road 302, about five kilometres south of La Broquerie, last Sunday night after a woman had called 911 to report the crash.

While still on the line with the operator, a man took the phone and told the dispatcher that everything was fine. When further questioned, police say he became belligerent and hung up the phone.

Officers went to the scene and found a 62-year-old woman outside the vehicle and told police there wasn’t a collision involving a deer and that she had been assaulted by the male driver.

As police tried to arrest the 36-year-old man, he became combative and struck both officers repeatedly before he could be physically restrained.

The man was taken to hospital for injuries sustained during his arrest and released back into custody. Both officers were also treated in hospital and released.

Richard Larocque, from Vita, has been charged with multiple offences. He made his first court appearance in Winnipeg earlier this week.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.