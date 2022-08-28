Goldeyes Clinch Playoff Berth with Win Over Fargo

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are headed to the playoffs.

The Goldeyes split a double-header with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday night, winning the opener 14-7 and dropping the nightcap 9-3.

With the first one, the Fish clinched a berth in the American Association playoffs. It’s the 20th playoff berth in franchise history, the most of any team in independent baseball since the industry began in 1993.

Prior to the two games, the Goldeyes acquired outfielder Michael Crouse from the Chicago Dogs in exchange for outfielder Eric Rivera on Saturday.

Crouse, 31, hit .294 with seven home runs and 45 RBI in 87 games for the Dogs, and currently ranks second in the American Association with 38 stolen bases. The New Westminster, B.C. native was selected to the American Association East Division All-Star Team earlier this season, and was voted co-American Association Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the Dogs in 2020.

The Goldeyes return home Monday, August 29 when they host the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park.