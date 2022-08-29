More Manitoba Communities Connecting to Fibre Internet

WINNIPEG — More Manitoba communities will be connected to fibre broadband internet service this fall.

Bell MTS announced an expansion to its all-fibre broadband network on Monday, signalling the latest reach to connect more homes and businesses throughout Blumenort, Ile des Chênes, Landmark, Matlock, St. Adolphe, Stony Mountain and Winnipeg Beach.

The expanded service will connect to more than 6,500 locations in the communities and is being funded entirely by Bell.

“Access to high-speed, more reliable broadband will allow residents, businesses and families to more easily participate in the digital economy and take advantage of the remarkable advances in telehealth, remote learning, e-commerce, and online entertainment,” said Wes Taplin, Reeve of the RM of Rockwood, in a release.

Fibre broadband allows for download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

Bell MTS is also nearing completion of its fibre network builds in Altona, Plum Coulee, Emerson and Morris, as announced in September of 2021. Once finished, it will connect approximately 4,500 new locations in the Pembina Valley region by the end of this year.