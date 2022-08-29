Charges Laid After Woman’s Body Found on Manitoba ATV Trail

A Winnipeg man has been charged with first-degree murder after police located a woman’s body on an ATV trail in rural Manitoba on Saturday.

Steinbach RCMP were called to a residence on Creekside Drive where they were told a homicide had occurred.

Officers soon learned the deceased victim was in the fleeing suspect’s vehicle and an extensive search began.

RCMP officers located the vehicle near La Broquerie and pulled it over on Highway 52, west of the town. The suspect was taken into custody before his vehicle caught on fire.

The local fire department extinguished the blaze, but RCMP weren’t able to locate the victim’s body inside.

Police were later directed to a remote ATV trail in a rural area south of the community of Woodridge, where the body of a 20-year-old woman was located.

The suspect and victim were known to each other, according to police.

Josh Benoit, 20, of Winnipeg, has been charged with the woman’s death. He remains in custody and appeared in Winnipeg court on Monday.

RCMP continue to investigate.