Police Watchdog Looking into Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a fatal police shooting after officers attempted a traffic stop over the weekend.

Police were conducting traffic enforcement in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue on Saturday when they tried to pull over a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS just before 2 a.m.

The driver failed to stop and continued westbound on Portage Avenue and then turned southbound onto Kenaston Boulevard. Air 1 followed the vehicle and began monitoring it near Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Two Winnipeg police cruisers responded to the registered address of the vehicle as it pulled into the rear of the home. The IIU says the male driver stopped, retrieved a weapon and advanced towards officers.

Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect several times. He was taken to Health Sciences Centre and succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.