Manitoba Boy, 6, Struck and Killed by ATV While Riding Scooter

A six-year-old Manitoba boy has died after being struck by an ATV while riding a scooter north of Pilot Mound.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene on a private roadway approximately 16 kilometres north of the community on Monday evening.

Police say the child was riding his scooter and came around a blind corner when he was struck by the side-by-side ATV, being driven by a 19-year-old man. The child was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.