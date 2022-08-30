Nearly $70M in Upgrades Planned for Provincial Road 227

The Manitoba government will heavily invest in upgrades to Provincial Road 227.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced Tuesday nearly $70 million in funding for upgrades to the roadway.

“This significant investment will support pavement upgrades and three bridge projects on PR 227, so this strategic east-west corridor can accommodate heavy commercial loading,” said Piwniuk.

Piwniuk says the funding will be split by $60 million to upgrade approximately 72 kilometres of PR 227 between PTH 16 and PTH 6 so the entire route has a paved surface. The multi-year projects in the RMs of Portage la Prairie and Woodlands are expected to be completed within the next five years.

Nearly $10 million will also be invested in the three bridge projects along the route.

“These upgrades to PR 227 are part of our government’s Trade and Commerce Grid initiative,” Piwniuk added. “An expanded grid of highways that can accommodate heavy commercial loading will attract new industrial activity, reduce transportation costs and optimize supply chain efficiency, which will benefit all Manitobans.”