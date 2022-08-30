City Resumes Leisure Guide Registration After Technical Hiccups

WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg has resumed registration for programs in the Fall 2022 Leisure Guide after technical glitches on Tuesday.

Registration briefly opened at 8 a.m. for swimming lessons and skating lessons before being suspended at around 9 a.m.

The City of Winnipeg says, “Unfortunately, due to an unforeseen technical issue with our third-party vendor affecting clients throughout Canada, many users were not able to access the online registration system. It was incredibly unfortunate timing, as it coincided with the opening of Leisure Guide registration, and was out of our control. As such, we had to temporarily suspend registration.”

The issue has since been resolved and registration for Winnipeg residents opened again at noon.

Leisure Guide registration for non-residents will begin as scheduled on Thursday, September 1 at 8 a.m.

We have temporarily suspended Leisure Guide registration while we work through technical difficulties. Please stay tuned our official Twitter and Facebook pages for updates on when registration will recommence. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 30, 2022

Updated at 12:10 p.m.