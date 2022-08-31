Elderly Man Injured in Garden City Home Invasion

WINNIPEG — An elderly man is in unstable condition following an assault and robbery in Garden City.

Winnipeg police were called to a robbery in progress at a home on Woodcrest Drive on August 22, where a 70-year-old man was found with serious upper-body injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

Police have determined that the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home when he answered the door at around 11:30 a.m. The victim was then assaulted with a weapon, causing severe life-altering injuries.

A 64-year-old woman, who was also inside the home, fled to a neighbour’s and contacted police.

Police believe the same suspect broke into a separate residence the day before on the same street, where he scared a female resident from her property. During the break-in, the suspect stole the victim’s personal items, including her car keys, and fled the area.

Police say the two incidents are random and neither the suspect nor victims knew each other.

Clarence Harvey Murdock, 34, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.