Low-cost airline Swoop has expanded its winter schedule to include new routes and new service to Cuba.

Swoop on Wednesday announced direct flights from Toronto to Varadero beginning on January 11, 2023. One-way fares start at $189.

Swoop will also fly direct from Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport to Mesa, Arizona, Orlando, Florida and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The non-stop flights will run twice weekly.