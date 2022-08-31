Winnipeg Brings in New Licence Requirements for Medical Cannabis Growers

Those who grow medical cannabis in Winnipeg will require a special licence to do so as of next week.

An amended city by-law coming into effect on Tuesday, September 6 will require a designated growers licence to produce the plant.

Approved changes to the by-law earlier this year will also restrict growing cannabis in residential neighbourhoods.

The licence is required for anyone authorized by Health Canada to produce cannabis for medical use on behalf of a specific individual. It is not needed for anyone producing cannabis for their own personal medical use, or for commercial growers.

Anyone interested in applying for a licence can do so on the city’s website.