Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest Returning in September

Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest is returning this fall for the first time since 2019.

Hockey fans can get up close with their favourite Jets players on September 24 at Bell MTS Iceplex.

Fans can experience on-ice training camp sessions from the rinkside and watch interviews with players on the event mainstage. Fun and activities are planned for those of all ages, including the new NHL Street, the premier youth ball hockey experience in North America. Gameplay takes place on foot and doesn’t require any experience in skating or ice hockey.

Free mobile tickets will be available starting on Tuesday, September 6 at WinnipegJets.com/FanFest. A limit of eight tickets will be allowed per order.