Man Dies After Being Hit By Car Near Dauphin

Dauphin RCMP say they are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle near Dauphin Wednesday.

Police said the vehicle-pedestrian crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. on Hwy. 5, near Road 115W.

An Indigenous man, believed to be in his late 20s, was walking in the eastbound lane of the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, being driven by a 66-year-old man from Neepawa.

The driver immediately pulled over and called 911.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The man who died has not been identified, and RCMP are asking anyone for information to call 204-622-5050.

Dauphin RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.