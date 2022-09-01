Manitoba First Nations Police Service to see $150K from Crime Fund

The province is giving the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) $155,100 from the provincial Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund to buy equipment and enhance training.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen made the announcement Thursday.

“This funding will help the MFNPS enhance its ability to conduct its important work in the communities they are proud to serve while contributing to the further modernization of our province’s criminal justice system.”

The support from the fund will help pay for:

intoxilyzer/breathalyzer technician training;

forensic analysis;

use of drones in investigations; and

software and training for front-line staff.

The money “goes a long way to support the work of the MFNPS to ensure community safety and well-being,” said Doug Palson, police chief, MFNPS.

“Further, it represents a significant commitment on the part of Manitoba Justice towards the advancement of First Nations policing in our province as this funding will be dedicated to initiatives that otherwise would not be possible. At least, not this year.