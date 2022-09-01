Russ Wyatt Registers to Run for Transcona Ward in Upcoming Election

A former councillor is hoping to get his old seat back.

Russ Wyatt registered to run in the Transcona Ward Thursday at City Hall.

The former councillor says he has a long record of achievement but will be campaigning on making progress on major projects in his ward.

He also said he plans to tackle crime by adding more police officers and dedicating them to neighbourhood foot patrols in the city.

Wyatt served as councillor of Transcona from 2002-2018. He took a leave of absence near the end of his term to attend rehab for drug and alcohol related reasons. He did not run in the last civic election.

A sexual assault charge levied against him in July of 2018 was stayed in June 2019.

Wyatt goes up against current Coun. Shawn Nason, and Steve Lipischak has also registered to run.

Winnipeg’s general civic election is on Oct. 26.