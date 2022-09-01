Winnipeg Spray Pads to Stay Open An Extra Week

Thanks to a forecast that is calling for some of the hottest weather seen this summer, Winnipeg spray pads are staying open an extra week.

The City of Winnipeg says all spray pads will remain open daily from 9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Sept. 11, with the exception of Michaëlle Jean Park (Norquay CC) Spray Pad, which has closed for the season.

Spray pads were originally scheduled to close on Sept. 5. Outdoor pools and wading pools will still close for the season by this date, with some scheduled to close Sept. 2.

Environment Canada is calling for hot and sunny weather over the next several days, including long-range forecasts of up to 33C on Tuesday and Wednesday.