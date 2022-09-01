Winnipeg’s Giveaway Weekend Coming Up Sept. 10 and 11

It will soon be every thrifty Winnipegger’s favourite weekend.

The Fall edition of Giveaway Weekend is happening Saturday Sept. 10 and Sunday Sept. 11, says the City of Winnipeg.

People who have items in good condition that they will never use again can place those unwanted items at the curb on their front street.

Each item should be labelled with a FREE sticker or sign. Items that people don’t want given away should be stored out of sight.

Anything not taken should be removed from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

People who are treasure hunting should follow basic safety and courtesy rules: Obey all traffic laws, don’t discard items on other people’s property, don’t walk or drive onto private lawns, and make sure the items you pick up are safe before taking them home.

If items people have placed are not picked up, residents are reminded they can call 311 for removal for a small fee.