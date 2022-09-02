Moose Lake Woman Dies After Vehicle Rollover

RCMP say a young woman is dead after the car she was a passenger in rolled into a ditch.

Moose Lake RCMP were called at about 11:10 a.m on Wednesday to Provincial Road 384, near Crossing Bay, about 25 kms north of Moose Lake.

Police say they believe the driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Moose Lake, lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the ditch.

His passenger, a 26-year-old woman also from Moose Lake, was thrown from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

She later died in hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries, said police.

Alcohol or drugs are not factors in the crash, police added. Moose Lake RCMP continue to investigate.