Some Manitobans Will Soon Be Eligible For Newly Approved COVID-19 Vaccine

The Manitoba government says some adults in the province will be able to get a COVID-19 bivalent booster shot later this month.

The provincial government says appointments are expected to open by mid-month and the newly approved vaccine will be available at first only to priority groups.

Those include all Indigenous adults, all health-care workers, other people aged 65 and up, as well as people with certain medical conditions or who live in personal care homes and other group settings.

The bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant, was approved this week by Health Canada.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, says eligibility for the new vaccine will be expanded to all adults in a few weeks as more shipments arrive.

The province has also opened eligibility for a second booster shot of the original vaccine to everyone ages 12 and up, starting Sept. 12.