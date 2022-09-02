Three Dead in Three Separate Crashes, Say Manitoba RCMP

It was a deadly day on Manitoba roadways Thursday.

Three people were killed in three separate crashes, say Manitoba RCMP.

The first happened at about 2:50 p.m. on Road 109 W near Highway 5. Dauphin RCMP said they responded to a single-vehicle rollover where the found the driver dead at the scene.

The 69-year-old man was ejected from his vehicle during the crash and died on scene.

The next was at 9:50 p.m. on the TransCanada highway near Portage la Prairie, just east of the Assiniboine River bridge.

Police say the 32-year-old driver from Winnipeg was heading east when he also rolled his pickup truck into the ditch, not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He died on scene as well.

Shortly after at about 11:15 p.m., Steinbach RCMP were called to a two-car crash on Hwy. 52 about 2 kms west of Steinbach at Bristol Road.

Police say they believe a southbound vehicle was struck by a westbound vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the southbound car, a 37-year-old woman from Mitchell, died at the scene. A passenger in the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP along with forensic collision reconstructionists continue to investigate.