Winnipeg Kayaker Suffers Head Trauma After Being Hit By Boat

Winnipeg police are reminding boaters to be as visible as possible after a man was hit by a boat on the Red River.

Police said they responded to the watery crash at about 9:45 p.m. on August 27 at the Tache public dock where they found emergency personnel taking care of a man, 41, who had a head injury. Police found the man’s damaged kayak and personal belongings floating away.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said the man was kayaking down the river when he was hit by a 23-foot Sea Ray boat, adding the kayak had no lights and the man was wearing all black clothing.

“The limited conditions for the time of day and poor visibility were also determined to be contributing factors leading to the accident,” said police.

“The kayak operator is fortunate not to have sustained a severe injury and is expected to recover fully.”

Police said the River Patrol will be on the local waterways over the long weekend.