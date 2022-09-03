Lockheed L-10A Electra Donated to Royal Aviation Museum

WINNIPEG — One of the first aircraft in the former Trans-Canada Air Lines fleet is landing at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada.

Air Canada has donated a Lockheed L-10A Electra to celebrate its 85th anniversary. The aircraft will officially arrive on September 7 during a special event.

“We’re very pleased that CF-TCC has landed at the Royal Aviation Museum and is now part of our permanent collection,” said RAMWC president and CEO Terry Slobodian.

“This aircraft has ties to Winnipeg dating back to 1937 and to our museum in particular. Our museum was previously located in the original TCA hangar here in Winnipeg. The Lockheed Electra is a perfect picture of the early days of commercial air travel in Canada. We are grateful to Air Canada for their longstanding support of our museum and for entrusting us with this spectacular piece of aviation history.”

The Lockheed Electra is perhaps most well-known as the aircraft flown by Amelia Earhart during her attempted around-the-world flight in 1937.

Following the plane’s unveiling to media next Wednesday, RAMWC pass holders will have the opportunity to get a close look at the aircraft in Aviation Plaza before it’s moved inside and climb inside the 10-passenger cabin.