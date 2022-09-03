Upcoming Winnipeg Road Closures Next Week

Several Winnipeg streets will be temporarily closed to traffic next week.

The following closures will be in effect:

Moray Street intermittent closures

Moray Street, from the Charleswood Bridge to Portage Avenue, will have intermittent closures during non-peak hours starting on Tuesday, September 6 at 9 a.m. until Friday, September 16 at 3 p.m. for roadway maintenance on eastbound Portage Avenue through the Moray intersection.

Motorists will be able to access eastbound Portage Avenue from northbound Moray Street, and Moray Street will be open to accommodate traffic during the morning and afternoon rush hour periods.

ManyFest road closures

Kennedy Street, from York Avenue to Assiniboine Avenue, will be closed on Thursday, September 8 at 6 p.m. until Monday, September 12 at 5 a.m., and Memorial Boulevard, from Broadway to York Avenue, will be closed on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6 a.m. until Monday, September 12 at 7 a.m. to accommodate ManyFest.

William Stephenson Way closure

Eastbound William Stephenson Way, from Westbrook Street to Israel Asper Way, will be closed on Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. until Monday, September 12 at 6 a.m. for building construction.

James Avenue closure

James Avenue, from Main Street to King Street, will be closed on Saturday, September 10 at 7 a.m. until Friday, September 16 at 3 p.m. for road construction. Pedestrian access will be maintained during the closure.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.