New Ronald McDonald House Facility Nearly Ready for First Families

WINNIPEG — A new home away from home is opening for families of critically ill, chronically ill, and seriously injured children.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba will soon open the doors to its new Ronald McDonald House facility in Winnipeg at 62 Juno Street.

The new facility increases space from 11,000 sq. ft. to 48,000 sq. ft. and from 14 to 40 bedrooms, each with a private washroom.

The house will include two kitchens to support meal programs, multipurpose rooms, specialty suites to serve bone marrow and organ transplant patients, secure parking, as well as indoor and outdoor play areas.

“RMHC Manitoba is committed to meeting the evolving and growing needs of families,” said Wendy Galagan, CEO, RMHC Manitoba.

“One family turned away is too many, and no child should ever face childhood illness or injury alone. The new Ronald McDonald House will be RMHC Manitoba’s next legacy of care and service to family centered care in Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario.”

The new Ronald McDonald House is part of a $20.7 million capital campaign project that has already raised $19.7 million to date.

It will officially open on Wednesday, September 14.