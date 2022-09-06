Home » News » Winnipeg’s Mosquito Fogging Program Continuing Tonight

Winnipeg’s Mosquito Fogging Program Continuing Tonight

September 6, 2022 11:19 AM | News


Mosquito

A female aedes japonicus mosquito is seen biting a person in this May 2015 handout photograph. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sean McCann)

Mosquito fogging crews will be out tonight in the south end of Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg says fogging will target the following areas, weather permitting, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

  • Fairfield Park, Richmond West, Waverley West, Waverley Heights, Bridgwater Centre, Bridgwater Forest, Bridgwater Lakes, Bridgwater Trails, Prairie Pointe, South Pointe
  • Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview

Adult mosquito treatments will take place until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fogging doesn’t occur when overnight temperatures are below 13°C and/or wind speeds are not conducive.


Tags: City of Winnipeg | Mosquitoes

TRENDING VIDEOS