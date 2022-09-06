Winnipeg’s Mosquito Fogging Program Continuing Tonight

Mosquito fogging crews will be out tonight in the south end of Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg says fogging will target the following areas, weather permitting, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Fairfield Park, Richmond West, Waverley West, Waverley Heights, Bridgwater Centre, Bridgwater Forest, Bridgwater Lakes, Bridgwater Trails, Prairie Pointe, South Pointe

Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview

Adult mosquito treatments will take place until 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fogging doesn’t occur when overnight temperatures are below 13°C and/or wind speeds are not conducive.