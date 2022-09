The Offspring, Simple Plan to Play Winnipeg Show in November

American rockers The Offspring are bringing their Let The Bad Times Roll tour to Winnipeg in the fall.

The band will play Canada Life Centre on November 18 with special guest Simple Plan.

The tour will kick off in Halifax and hit 18 Canadian cities through to the end of November.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.