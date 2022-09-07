Babysitter Shot After Toddler Finds Loaded Handgun

WINNIPEG — A babysitter was shot after the toddler she was watching discovered a loaded handgun.

Police say the incident happened on September 3 at an apartment complex in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood.

According to police, the teenager was babysitting a toddler while an adult was asleep within the suite. The toddler was able to find a loaded gun and was running around the apartment with it. The babysitter quickly removed the gun from the child when it accidentally fired, striking her.

The victim was shot in the upper body and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested and is facing firearm-related charges.

She was released to appear in court at a later date.