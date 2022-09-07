Trio of Goldeyes Voted AA Postseason All-Stars

A trio of Winnipeg Goldeyes players have been named postseason all-stars.

Outfielder Max Murphy, shortstop Raul Navarro, and first baseman David Washington have been voted to the American Association’s 2022 Postseason All-Star Team.

Murphy started all 100 games in right field, and hit .308 while leading the American Association in both home runs (31) and RBI (97). The 31 home runs tied the Goldeyes’ single-season record set by Kyle Martin in 2021, and rank tied for second in American Association history.

Navarro finished the season sixth in the American Association with a .335 batting average in 91 games played. The Los Llanos, Dominican Republic native scored 75 runs with 24 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 51 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in 21 attempts.

Washington hit .273 with 30 home runs and 80 RBI in 99 games. The San Diego, California native finished second in the American Association in home runs and tied for eighth in RBI. Washington was also named American Association Batter of the Week for August 8-14.

The Goldeyes host Game One of the American Association Division Series tonight against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

— With files from the Winnipeg Goldeyes