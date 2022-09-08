Nuit Blanche Winnipeg Returning to Exchange District

WINNIPEG — The Exchange District will come alive later this month with the province’s largest visual arts festival.

Nuit Blanche Winnipeg is returning on Saturday, September 24 and will include 17 installations throughout the neighbourhood. The one-of-a-kind experiences will illuminate the city with vibrant sculptures, interactive artworks, and unique performances.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide new activities for the whole family to enjoy Nuit Blanche Winnipeg,” said Kurt Tittlemier, project manager, Nuit Blanche Winnipeg.

“Nuit Blanche is never in just one place for the evening. From our featured works locations, to events at small businesses, from our independent curators to impromptu jams, there is a lot to experience in one night.

Attendees can pick up a free pocket map to help guide their evening journey or plan their experience online in advance.

This year, Nuit Blanche Winnipeg will be collaborating with Send and Receive — a festival of sound, and presenting a free, outdoor concert of experimental electronic music in the Exchange District. The concert will feature international artists from Iran and Brazil, along with Winnipeg artists.

For the first time ever, there will also be a Nuit Blanche kids’ zone at the Children’s Museum from 6-8 p.m.

Nuit Blanche Winnipeg runs from 6 p.m. to midnight on the 24th. For more information, visit culturedays.ca.