ManyFest Returns for Weekend of Fun Downtown

The streets of downtown Winnipeg will be turned into a party-like atmosphere this weekend for the return of ManyFest.

Dubbed “downtown’s biggest street party,” the three-day festival will include everything needed to have a great time.

“Welcoming ManyFest back downtown has been something we’ve been looking forward to for over two years,” said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, engagement and communications for Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“The festival adds vibrancy and excitement to the neighbourhood and while we still have a long way to go for downtown to fully recover, ManyFest helps draw people to the area once again.”

Highlights include new programming such as a 3×3 basketball tournament and 300 Main’s Pup Patio, as well as the traditional staples like Food Truck Wars, family-friendly entertainment, the Lakeside Lounge, and other attractions.

Street closures for the event include Broadway between Osborne Street and Edmonton Street, along with Memorial Boulevard from Broadway to York Avenue.

ManyFest runs Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of ManyFest.