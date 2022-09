Portions of Hargrave, Jubilee Closing to Motorists

Two temporary road closures are taking effect today in Winnipeg that will impact motorists.

Hargrave Street, from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue, will be closed from 9:15 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. for crane work.

Westbound Jubilee Avenue, from Daly Street to Osborne Street, will be closed from 6 p.m. tonight until Monday, September 12 at 6 a.m., for road construction.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.